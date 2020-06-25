306 Indians stranded in UAE, Kyrgyzstan brought back

Two separate flights from the UAE and Kyrgyzstan landed here on Thursday, bringing back 306 Indians stranded in these countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said. An Air Arabia plane landed around 11 AM at the Devi Ahilyabai Hoklar International airport carrying 158 Indians from Sharjah in the UAE, Indore's health departments screening team in-charge Abdullah Faruqui said.

Among them were residents of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said. Also, among them 36 passengers were from Indore and they were sent to a quarantine centre in the city for seven days, the official said.

Another flight, of Avia Traffic, arrived here with 148 Indians stranded in Kyrgyzstans capital Bishkek at 1.41 PM, Indore airport director Aryma Sanyal said. After completion of customs and immigration formalities, health check-up of the passengers of both the flights were done and their luggage was disinfected.

Government authorities later sent those from outside Madhya Pradesh to their respective states. Those from Madhya Pradesh will be quarantined at special centres for seven days in their home districts, the officials added.