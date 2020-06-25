Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keen to focus on sectors where India has competitive advantage: Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India is keen to focus on certain sectors where it has competitive advantage, emphasising that the country cannot afford to remain dependent on "low cost, low quality" products. The media sector is another area where there are certain concerns, he added. "We are in MFN (most favoured nation)..., we can not have separate rules...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:02 IST
Keen to focus on sectors where India has competitive advantage: Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India is keen to focus on certain sectors where it has competitive advantage, emphasising that the country cannot afford to remain dependent on "low cost, low quality" products. With domestic skilled manpower, availability of certain raw materials, resources and minerals, India can achieve a good growth in certain sectors.

"India cannot afford to remain dependent on low cost, low value, low quality products. So we are very keen to focus on certain areas where we have the competitive advantages," he said at a webinar organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. Citing example, he said in the steel sector India can expand significantly and boost exports.

In sectors like oil and gas and medical devices, India and the US can do a lot of business, the minister said. Talking about foreign investment, Goyal said barring few sensitive areas, India permits FDI in almost all sectors under automatic route.

"There are certain ... sectors where we do have constraints and we will not be able to open up anytime soon. If it is related with multi-brand retail, insurance...these are sectors where there have been sensitivities and very serious concerns," Goyal said adding India has to protect its security interests. The media sector is another area where there are certain concerns, he added.

"We are in MFN (most favoured nation)..., we can not have separate rules... and there are serious concerns with certain geographies. There will be collateral impact," he added. In April, India has made it mandatory for a company or an individual from a country that shares land border with India to invest in any sector here only after getting government approval. The decision was aimed at foreign investments from countries like China to curb "opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions" of domestic firms due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, he said that India is taking steps to simplify procedures and make it online to enhance transparency and improve investment environment. On special economic zones, he said: "We are seriously looking at how we can change from the earlier system of SEZs  more to industrial clusters and in manufacturing zones so that we are well within the rules of global engagement".

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying: ICMR to govt labs

The ICMR on Thursday advised government laboratories to retain all samples testing positive for coronavirus infection for a minimum of 30 days before destroying them. In its Guidelines for storage of respiratory specimens collected for COVI...

Diamond exporters sending product abroad for testing get additional time to reimport at zero duty

The government on Thursday gave an extra time of three months to exporters of cut and polished diamonds, who send their products abroad for testing in laboratory, for duty free reimport of consignment due to the unprecedented situation aris...

Amsterdam bans AirBnB rentals in old centre from July 1

Amsterdam announced on Thursday that it would ban vacation rentals including those on the home-sharing site Airbnb in three areas that make up the central old town from July 1. In the other neighbourhoods of the Dutch capital, vacation rent...

Space agencies unveil site showing lockdown changes to Earth

You can now see how coronavirus lockdowns have changed air pollution, hospital lights, and even white asparagus harvests. Using data from 17 satellites, three space agencies have created a website that serves as a global dashboard for tempo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020