Nigeria has imported 5.26 billion liters of petrol in first Q1, says NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria has imported 5.26 billion liters of petrol (Premium Motor Spirit, PMS) in the First Quarter (Q1) 2 of the year.

In the period under review, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) imported 1.66billion liters of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 258.27million liters of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 28.33million liters of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 135.14million liters of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed this report on its website on Thursday.

The report said zonal distribution of truck-out volume for Full Q1 2020 showed that 5.36billion of premium motor spirit (PMS), 1.56bilion liters of automotive gas oil (AGO), 8.73milion litres of household kerosene (HHK), 283.90million liters of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 23.36million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 290.24million of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide during the period under review.