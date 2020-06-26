Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 26

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday. The lira stood at 6.8525 against the U.S. dollar at 0434 GMT, firming slightly from Thursday's close of 6.8550.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.27% to 114.138,95 on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets ground higher on Friday and are set to end a choppy week more or less where they began it as surging coronavirus infections cast a shadow over encouraging economic data and checked hopes for a swift global recovery.

CORONAVIRUS

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey rose from Tuesday by 21 to 5,046, Health Ministry data showed. The overall number of cases rose by 1,458 to 193,115, the data showed, with 165,706 recovered from the virus.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank unexpectedly halted a nearly year-long easing cycle on Thursday by keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% and citing upward pressure on inflation through the coronavirus pandemic.

LIBYA

Libya's internationally recognized government demands that Khalifa Haftar's forces withdraw from the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra region as pre-conditions for ceasefire talks, Turkey said on Thursday.

SABANCI

Sabanci Holding aims to expand in areas where the Turkish conglomerate already has expertise such as energy and material technologies and is seeking investment abroad, it's Chief Executive Cenk Alper said on Thursday.

MSCI INDEX

Turkey's potential ejection from MSCI's widely followed emerging markets index could suck almost a billion dollars out of its stock markets, dealing another blow to the country, whose position is already waning on global markets.

ENERGY MINISTER

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez will visit the site of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project in Mersin (1000 GMT) and later speak to reporters (1100 GMT).

DEFENSE INDUSTRY CHIEF

Defense Industry Director Ismail Demir will speak during a YouTube interview (0800 GMT).