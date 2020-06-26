John Abraham Along With Guardian GNC Urges People to 'Live Well' Through Their New Campaign #IamPositive

The campaign #IamPositive by Guardian GNC, conceptualised by Gozoop, encourages people to look at the positive side during the lockdown MUMBAI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has pushed everyone inside the four walls of their home, making people rethink their movements and actions. Guardian Healthcare, the master franchisee of GNC, a global leader in health and wellness supplements, has launched a new campaign #IamPositive to encourage people to stay optimistic while adapting to the new normal. The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Gozoop, starts with a video where John Abraham talks about how one has been forced to live this life for their own good due to the pandemic. The campaign, which rolled out on social media, also highlights how this situation has helped everyone reflect on life and what it would mean to Live Well.

Campaign Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOw9wAuP_l8 Elaborating on the campaign message, John Abraham says, "COVID-19 has pushed all of us into fear and negativity. Through this video, we have attempted to showcase the optimism life has shown even in these trying times. The lockdown has connected us to our true purpose as human beings. Once things get back to normal, we should take this opportunity to continue living the right way, while preserving nature, and everything else around us that we have re-discovered. That, to me, is the real meaning of Live Well. Guardian GNC's new campaign attempts to inspire all towards the true idea of Live Well." Shadab Khan - CEO of Guardian GNC India added, "Optimism and positivity are the fundamentals for one's healthy well-being. At Guardian GNC, we believe in a positive way of living life and our core purpose is to help people Live Well. As we prepare ourselves for the new normal, we all need to nurture our mind and body well, through a good balance of the right exercise, nutrition, meditation and rest." Talking about the campaign strategy, Prashant Sarwade - Head of Marketing, Guardian GNC in India said, "We all need that extra optimism to bounce back and adapt to a new normal. We felt there is no better way to get inspired than by reflecting on the positive changes in our own lives. We wanted to reach out and connect to the community with our story of optimism, inspired by these little positive changes we all have experienced in the lockdown phase." According to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop, "Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you start experiencing positive results. This isn't just a campaign for us. It is an expression of our belief on how we can win in the new world." About Guardian GNC India GNC is a leading global specialty retailer of health & wellness products and has an extensive mix of premium products rooted in 85 years of nutrition science expertise across an array of health goals. The brand offers a wide range of health and nutrition supplements that include sports nutrition, vitamins & minerals, fish oils, weight management solutions and many more. The GNC range includes innovative proprietary brands such as Mega Men, Ultra Mega, Total Lean, Pro Performance, AMP and Beyond Raw that are scientifically formulated with clinically studied ingredients.

Guardian Healthcare is the master franchisee for GNC in India, with exclusive distribution and marketing rights. Founded by Ashutosh Taparia, who has over two decades of expertise in the healthcare space, Guardian Healthcare aims to establish market leadership in the Indian nutraceuticals market. For more information: https://www.guardian.in/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOw9wAuP_l8