Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions bags USD 99 million solar project in US

In a regulatory filing the company said its US subsidiary, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc (SWSS), has been awarded a USD 99 million (INR 747 crore) contract to construct a 194 MW project in the US. The project, it said, is being developed by a leading sustainable energy company, and will be co-located in an area that has substantial wind development in operation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:21 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions bags USD 99 million solar project in US

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd on Friday said its US subsidiary has bagged a contract worth USD 99 million (around Rs 747 crore) to construct a solar project in the United States of America. In a regulatory filing the company said its US subsidiary, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc (SWSS), has been awarded a USD 99 million (INR 747 crore) contract to construct a 194 MW project in the US.

The project, it said, is being developed by a leading sustainable energy company, and will be co-located in an area that has substantial wind development in operation. Construction for the project will commence in September 2020 and the project will be commissioned by November, next year, the Shapoorji Pallonji group company added.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this project in USA, which has some of the best renewable energy resources in the world. Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc is focused on technological efficiency, performance, consumer centricity, and execution which has helped us to win and build projects in this strategically located market," SWSS Country Head Amit Jain said. SWSS will be managing the entire turnkey execution for the photovoltaic project, and once commercially operational, the plant will produce enough solar energy to power over 35,000 homes, saving approximately 275,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions, the company said.

The plant will be utilising bifacial technology to increase production of power density. Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar were trading at Rs 199.25 à piece on BSE, up 4.98 per cent.

