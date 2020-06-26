Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI suspends GM in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended its General Manager (T) AS Rao in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability on the Authority in two highway maintenance projects in the state, the official said. Rao without approval of the competent authority allegedly extended the maintenance contract of two projects - 'Ichhapuram- Srikakulam- Anandapurm section' on NH 16 (old NH 5) and Gunduglanu- Kovur project - the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:12 IST
NHAI suspends GM in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability

Acting tough on erring officials, NHAI has suspended a senior official in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability on the Authority, an official said. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended its General Manager (T) AS Rao in Andhra Pradesh for creating financial liability on the Authority in two highway maintenance projects in the state, the official said.

Rao without approval of the competent authority allegedly extended the maintenance contract of two projects - 'Ichhapuram- Srikakulam- Anandapurm section' on NH 16 (old NH 5) and Gunduglanu- Kovur project - the official who did not wish to be quoted said. "It has come to the notice that AS Rao, GM (T), without prior approval of the Competent Authority, created financial liability on NHAI in maintenance works in Andhra Pradesh. As a preliminary action, Shri Rao has been put under suspension with immediate effect," the official said.

The official said the decision has been taken by the Authority to ensure that not even a minor financial irregularity is tolerated. The action has sent a stern warning among NHAI officials to maintain a financial discipline at all times and keep the transparency of NHAI functioning intact. When contacted, Rao refused to comment on the issue.

An NHAI spokesperson here also declined to comment on the matter. The move comes barely days after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is taking steps to revamp NHAI and large-scale reforms are needed.

NHAI has been mandated the task to develop, maintain and manage National Highways, the arterial roads of the country, for inter-state movement of passengers and goods. The total length of National Highways at present is abut 1.5 lakh km, about 2 per cent of the length of all the roads, but they carry about 40 per cent of the total traffic.

"We are taking steps for revamp of NHAI....major reforms are needed in the Authority," the Minister had said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference.State Labor Part...

Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage v...

Soccer-Premier League CEO Masters to face parliamentary committee over Project Restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will face questions from a British parliamentary committee next week on soccers restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English top-flight resumed playing on June 17 without fans in attendance ...

Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 332 p.m. today.Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020