Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICEA asks member companies to report incidents of unlawful protests, acts of vandalism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:49 IST
ICEA asks member companies to report incidents of unlawful protests, acts of vandalism

Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has written to its members urging them to report any "unlawful protests" or acts of vandalism taking place at their factories, retail stores and offices amid reports of such incidents in the backdrop of anti-Chinese sentiments. ICEA, in its letter dated June 25, said it has been informed of unlawful protests being staged at or outside their factory complexes, offices and retail stores/points and incidents of targeted vandalism of sign boards and bill boards of member companies of "country of a certain origin".

"Such fringe elements while staging unlawful protests, etc, further take law into their hands and engage themselves in illegal acts viz putting locks, causing obstruction in the ingress/egress, threatening while being armed with deadly weapons (iron rods/sticks, etc), shouting abusive slogans, inciting crowd to create violence etc, besides indulging in acts of vandalism and causing damage to the sign boards/bill boards/display counters etc," it added. Workforce employed by these companies have also not been spared to instill fear and apprehension in them.

"Neither us nor our workforce need to be scared of such elements and acts... We have not succumbed or cowed to such browbeating, intimidation and unlawful acts and commission of offences by such fringe elements," it emphasised. Asserting that such incidents not be ignored or overlooked, ICEA said appropriate and timely action needs to be undertaken so as to ensure that "the persons/group involved be brought to books, dealt sternly within the confines of law".

"The affected member should immediately report the matter to the local police station and the senior officials in hierarchy about such incidents for appropriate legal action and prosecution by the police," it said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ICEA

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on driving bacteria to produce potential antibiotic, antiparasitic compounds

Researchers have developed a method to spur the production of new antibiotic or antiparasitic compounds hiding in the genomes of actinobacteria, which are the source of drugs such as actinomycin and streptomycin and are known to harbour oth...

Children of scholars likely to exhibit more stress during their university phase: Study

Children from academic households tend to exhibit significantly more stress while starting their university period than those from non-academic families, according to a recent study. Published their reports in Frontiers of Psychiatry, a Swi...

COVID-19: Maha steps on ambulances effective, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has introduced effective measures for patients in need of ambulances and disposed of a petition filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya which had raised concern about shortage of ...

NHRC employee dies of COVID; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources

An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday. The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020