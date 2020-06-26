YES Bank launches full service digital savings account

YES Bank launches full service digital savings accountPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:00 IST
YES Bank announced on Fridaythe launch of a full service digital savings accounteliminating the need for a branch visit, physicaldocumentation or any in-person interaction
The account comes with a virtual debit card, unlockingover 100 features on mobile through YES Mobile and webincluding transactions, fund transfers and online shopping, itsaid in a statement.PTI RS SSPTI PTI
