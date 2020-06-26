Coal India arm NCL plans to invest Rs 7K cr in 4 years on capacity building, social infra

Coal India arm NCL is looking to pump in Rs 7,000 crore over the next four years to ramp up production capacity and boost infrastructure at various projects, a company official has said. Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) also has plans to enhance social infrastructure that includes building healthcare facilities, community halls and other welfare amenities for its employees and the local population. "NCL is planning to invest Rs 7,000 crore in the next four years," according to a company official. Of this amount, an investment of about Rs 3,000 crore is planned for procurement of heavy earthmoving machines and another Rs 3,000 crore will be used for development of additional coal evacuation-related infrastructure, the official said. Around Rs 200 crore will be used in developing 50 MW solar power plant, he said.

Construction of coal-handling plants with rapid loading system at its Jayant, Dudhichua, Nigahi and Bina coal projects, development of railway sidings and mechanisation of wharf walls are part of coal evacuation infrastructure. Huge employment will also be generated with infrastructure development. Social infrastructure development includes the expansion of hospitals, new community halls and other welfare amenities for its employees and the local population. NCL has plans to ramp up its output to up to 130 million tonnes (MT) in FY 2023-24 in order to contribute towards one billion tonnes coal production target of Coal India Ltd. NCL operations involve 10 open cast coal mines with heavy mechanisation. NCL is a flagship subsidiary of Coal India Ltd which produced 108.05 MT of dry fuel in FY2019-20.