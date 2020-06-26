Hope more companies to come forward to contribute for LAC martyrs: Lava

Domestic mobile company Lava International that has pledged financial support for the families of LAC martyrs expects other companies to come forward to contribute for the welfare of Indian soldiers, a company official said on Friday. Lava has pledged Rs 40 lakh for the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in skirmishes with Chinese military at the Line of Actual Control on June 15. "As an indigenous company at the forefront of building a global Indian brand in the mobile industry, we feel deeply about our country. I hope more companies will come forward and fulfill their duty to stand by our forces and contribute in whichever manner possible," Lava International President and Business Head Sunil Raina said. The call from Lava comes at a time when there is public sentiment against Chinese products in the country and several Chinese mobile phone companies have started positioning themselves Indian firms

As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives on the night of June 15 and 16 at Galwan valley in Ladakh in a brutal skirmish at the Line of Actual Control. Lava intends to contribute Rs 2 lakh each to the family of deceased soldiers

Raina said that the contribution will be made to the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund at South Block in New Delhi.