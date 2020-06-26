Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon

In March, Reuters reported that Boeing would separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service. In early April, Boeing confirmed it would make two new software updates to the 737 MAX’s flight control computer.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:02 IST
Boeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon

A key step in the return to service of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX could take place as soon as early next week, two people briefed on the matter said on Friday. Boeing Co's best-selling plane has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. A certification flight test, which is expected to last at least two days, is likely to take place starting as early as Tuesday but has not been finalized. The Federal Aviation Administration would then need to approve new pilot training procedures and complete other steps and would not likely approve the plane's ungrounding until September, the sources said.

A decision on the timing of the FAA's certification test flight could come by the end of the day on Friday, the sources said. Boeing shares were down 3% in midday trading.

The FAA has said it is "in regular contact with Boeing as the company continues its work on the 737 MAX... The aircraft will be cleared for return to passenger service only after the FAA is satisfied that all safety-related issues are addressed." Reuters reported on June 10 that Boeing aimed to conduct a key certification test flight by late June.

Boeing also notified airlines of a fix to address safety concerns about the placement of wiring bundles on the aircraft earlier this month. In March, Reuters reported that Boeing would separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service.

In early April, Boeing confirmed it would make two new software updates to the 737 MAX’s flight control computer. But it said software issues that prompted the updates were unrelated to a system known as MCAS that was faulted in both fatal crashes. Boeing is also adding new safeguards to the MCAS anti-stall system.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

L'Oreal to drop words white, fair, light from skincare range

French cosmetics major LOreal Group on Friday said it will drop words such as white, fair, and light from all its skincare products, a day after Unilever announced a similar move. Cosmetics brands have been under the scanner over products t...

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring Zoox

Amazon said Friday that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which is developing an autonomous vehicle for a ride-hailing service that people would request on their phones. Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is ...

Monsoon covers entire country, 12 days before normal date; 10 deaths reported in lightning strikes

The monsoon covered the entire country on Friday, 12 days before the normal date of coverage, as some regions received heavy rainfall, while Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand cumulatively reported 10 deaths in lightning strikes. Southwest Mons...

HUDCO Q4 net profit rises 87 pc

State-owned HUDCO on Friday reported a 87 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 440.91 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 236.29 crore in the year-ago period.The companys total income rose to Rs 1,900...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020