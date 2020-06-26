Left Menu
Ecobank extends zero-charge fee for digital money transfers below N5,000

The zero charges for mobile money transfers by Ecobank commenced in March as part of the bank's corporate action to cushion the rising spread of Coronavirus.

26-06-2020
New customers can also benefit from this by opening an Xpress account from the comfort of their homes by simply dialling *326#. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank (Ecobank.com) has extended its zero-charge fee for digital money transfers below N5,000 till the end of September this year. In addition to the free USSD session fee currently enjoyed by Ecobank customers, users of Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank Online, USSD - Ecobank *326# can continue to enjoy zero fee charge for digital money transfers below N5,000. New customers can also benefit from this by opening an Xpress account from the comfort of their homes by simply dialling *326#.

The zero charges for mobile money transfers by Ecobank commenced in March as part of the bank's corporate action to cushion the rising spread of Coronavirus. The decision to extend the zero-charge policy is hinged on the bank's drive to continuously encourage citizens to adopt digital banking particularly with the ongoing social distancing campaign targeted to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, "As a bank, our priority is people's wellbeing. We place great emphasis on rewarding and identifying with our customers and citizens of Nigeria especially at a time like this. We are determined to ensure that the impact of the pandemic is minimal on citizens. We encourage our customers to utilize our digital self-service solutions including Ecobank mobile app, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank Omniplus, Omnilite and the rapid transfer app; where they can easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries and carry out ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their home and offices without having to visit the branches".

She further stated that "At Ecobank, we are always finding ways to improve our customer experience digitally, which is why I encourage our customers to upgrade to the new Ecobank mobile app 4.0. Customers can carry out banking transactions and enjoy some of the new features that the app provides, such as the ability to send money via email or SMS and of course, take advantage of the zero charges on money transfers below N5,000".

She added that the bank was also supporting over 50,000 farmers across the country to grow maize, under the CBN Anchor Borrowers program with the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN).

(With Inputs from APO)

