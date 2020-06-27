5 best online business courses students should take

One sure way of being successful after college is through constant self-development. Taking only the courses that are a part of your program curriculum is not enough; you need to think outside of the box, catch each opportunity to facilitate your growth. That's why taking various online business courses is a great idea. These business courses do not even have to do something with your actual studies; they just need to give you valuable knowledge. Here are the top 5 (also free) business courses you can consider.

Entrepreneurship

Whether you are a business student or not, taking an online business course on entrepreneurship can positively influence your future as it can teach you how to create a company, how to make your dream, or a hobby into a startup that will bring you money. With such a business course, you can learn how to create and test business ideas and come up with an approach that will work. There is an online course called "How to Build a Startup" offered at Udacity, which will teach you just the things you need here: how to develop entrepreneurship ideas and test them based on marketing feedback. With this course, you get to watch engaging lectures and take challenging quizzes that will help you solidify your knowledge. This course is free of charge, so you can learn the invaluable mastery of being an entrepreneur without having to invest money into the experience. It will take you around a month to complete the course, but it is self-paced, which means you can take your time and learn it piece by piece, even if it takes you a whole year.

Marketing

As someone interested in business ideas, you should also consider taking a course called "Introduction to Marketing" at Coursera. Having solid marketing knowledge and skills will help you gain more job options and empower you to build and market your own business if you think about starting one. For instance, you might be interested in starting your own website or a blog. With some knowledge of marketing, you will be able to create the necessary content to promote your little business for free. It is one of the free online business courses that will help you survive in the employment market whatever happens in the world. It is basically like getting free business education. The only thing you need to have here is some free time. If you feel like you have too many assignments to make room for the course, consider outsourcing some of them. You can find a reliable essay service and get a professional essay writer to do your papers.

At the same time, you can focus on learning the course that will introduce you to the marketing world.

Learning Project Management

EdX, an online learning platform, offers a free business course called "Introduction to Project Management." You will get a chance to take online business classes that will develop your skills as a potential future entrepreneur and as a student who is very good at managing their time and workflow. In a way, you will also gain viable leadership skills that will help you manage groups and projects later on in life. Even if you do not plan on working in the domain of project management, the skills you will gain during the course will always be useful to you as someone who aspires to have a successful career, climb the career ladder, and manage a professional team at work. What's more, you will also get introduced into the world of professional communication skills, which might even help you build relationships with the people you meet in life. It is an excellent opportunity for you to learn the skills you will probably not gain from your regular college classes.

Getting the Hang of Finances

Being good with money and expenses is something of privilege these days. The people who have these invaluable skills never have to complain of having too little money as they quite often start their own companies and enjoy the profit. If you have some free time or can make it, consider taking a course on finances. New York University offers an excellent online business course called "Corporate Finance" for free. You will learn what the financial logic is and how to apply it in your life or business. You will also get acquainted with terms like IRR, ROI, NVP, and others. This course will also give you ideas on how to manage your current finances better, create new sources of income, and make your revenue grow. Considering the world's fragile economic situation, it is essential to know how to work with money, get passive incomes, or freelance jobs. This course can make an excellent start on your path towards a better financial situation and a safe future.

Learning How to Negotiate

A free online business course called "Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills" at Coursera will teach you the basics of effective communication and negotiation. Even if you are not interested in any kind of business, being a good negotiator will make it much easier for you to have a successful professional and personal life. The skill of negotiation will help you get a bargain when buying a car, settle on a fair pay when getting new jobs, or even resolve conflicts with people. Learning effective negotiation strategies is not something one usually gets to explore at college; that's why taking a business course on the subject is an excellent idea. With this course, you will get to watch interactive videos and take challenging tests to check how well you understand the art of negotiation. By taking the course, you will give yourself a chance at a more prosperous future where you won't have to sacrifice your interests to get people to agree with you. Instead, you will learn how to make everyone happy by finding common ground.

