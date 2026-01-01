Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

In a tragic turn of events, a New Year's Eve celebration at the prestigious ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland turned deadly when an explosion ripped through a crowded bar.

The blast, which occurred at 'Le Constellation' at 1:30 a.m., has left dozens feared dead and around 100 others injured, according to Swiss police. Emergency services, including police, fire brigade, and rescue teams, have been actively working at the scene.

A no-fly zone has been established over Crans-Montana, as the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. The area remains cordoned off as authorities piece together the events that led to this devastating incident.

