Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has enabled more than 90 per cent of its sellers to resume business on the platform since April.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:09 IST
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has enabled more than 90 percent of its sellers to resume business on the platform since April. Also, the e-commerce major noted that it has seen a 125 percent increase in new sellers signing up on the platform in comparison to its existing seller base for a period of April-June 2020. "The impact of the pandemic has urged businesses across the country to re-think their usual mode of operating and identify newer ways to function. Local MSMEs across the nation have realized the true value of e-commerce that enables them to stay connected with millions of customers," Flipkart said in a statement. "Since April 2020, Flipkart has enabled more than 90 percent of its sellers to resume business on the platform. Sellers on Flipkart are able to leverage the benefits of nationwide market access along with an efficient, transparent, and truly democratic functioning of their marketplace business," it said.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu were the top states where local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have shown maximum interest in taking their businesses online. These sellers operate in various categories ranging from women's clothing, personal care, food and nutrition, home improvement tools, and baby-care products, it added. To help MSMEs and sellers through this pandemic, Flipkart had introduced a health insurance plan, specific to COVID-19, to cover the sellers along with their families and employees, at a special rate with coverage ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh per individual with annual premiums starting at Rs 369.

It also ran a special offer on loans through Flipkart's Growth Capital program to address the sellers' need for working capital. "As a homegrown platform, Flipkart has a huge emphasis on enabling the local MSME industry of the country, by making them more digital and transforming their business journey. By allowing MSMEs, artisans, and smaller traders in India to bring greater efficiencies in their operations with a strong market reach; e-commerce is further empowering these businesses to generate livelihood opportunities," Flipkart said.

