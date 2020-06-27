CAIT condemns Xiaomi India head comment

Left Menu
Traders' body CAIT on Saturday condemned the reported comment of Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain that anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media.Jain had reportedly said anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media and it had not impacted its business in India. In a tweet on June 24, Jain had said Xiaomi's Redmi Note9 Pro Max was out of stock in less than 50 seconds during a sale.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the people of India have started to align with the boycott China sentiment on the ground and various celebrities to have joined the movement. Image Credit: ANI

Traders' body CAIT on Saturday condemned the reported comment of Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain that anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media. Jain had reportedly said anti-China sentiment was limited mainly to social media and it had not impacted its business in India.

In a tweet on June 24, Jain had said Xiaomi's Redmi Note9 Pro Max was out of stock in less than 50 seconds during a sale. "The Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) today came down heavily on Manu Kumar Jain, India Chief of Chinese Smartphone maker Xiaomi for his most insensitive and disrespectful statements deeply hurting the sentiments of millions of Indians for saying that the "Boycott Chinese" sentiment exists only on social media," the traders' body said in a statement.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the people of India have started to align with the boycott China sentiment on the ground and various celebrities to have joined the movement.

