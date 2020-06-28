ECoR ferries more than 3 lakh persons in Shramik Special trains

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday said it has almost completed the task of ferrying migrants and more than 3 lakh persons have so far been brought to their homes in Shramik Special trains in its jurisdiction during the massive exercise. As per the directives of the Supreme Court, bringing of migrant labourers to their homes by Shramik Special Trains was to be completed by June 24, it said.

In ECoR, this exercise is almost completed well within time, as currently there is very limited demand for Shramik Special Trains in any state under its jurisdiction. "ECoR has also fulfilled all the demands from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for outward Shramik Special Trains," ECoR said in a statement.

ECoR, which has its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, has handled the travel of more than 3 lakh migrants, students and tourists who were stranded in different states during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, it said. ECoR has handled more than 636 Shramik Special Trains from its jurisdiction since the first week of May. Out of these, ECoR has received about 250 Shramik Special Trains in its jurisdiction, while 14 Shramik Specials were sent from its jurisdiction towards different places including one from Sambalpur, two from Bhubaneswar and rest from Visakhapatnam.

These inward trains to Odisha have been received from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. More than 372 Shramik Special Trains also passed safely through ECoR jurisdictions. Passengers of these trains were provided meals, water and other services at different stations in ECoR. More than 12 lakh free meals and drinking water bottles have been served in these trains by ECoR with the help of IRCTC. Babies have been delivered safely on-board some of these trains also, with active involvement of Railway doctors and staff, the release said.

Operation of Shramik Special trains was started from May 1 to bring back migrant workers, tourists, students and others to their homes during lockdown due to CoVID-19 pandemic. Shramik Special trains were provided as and when demand was raised by the state governments. Railways has assured all the state governments that Shramik Special trains shall be provided as and when demand is placed by them, it added.