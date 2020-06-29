Left Menu
Techweek to be digitally-led in 2020 for first time

The week-long festival covers all aspects of technology and its possibilities for every New Zealander, whether they are experts or new to tech.

Techweek to be digitally-led in 2020 for first time
Registrations are now open with all events happening online between 27 July to 2 August. Julie Gill, Techweek2020 Executive Lead, says that the digital events will allow more Kiwis to learn, connect and grow.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift to a digital world and Techweek2020 is no different. The annual event series, which celebrates innovation in the New Zealand tech industry will for the first time be digitally-led in 2020.

The week-long festival covers all aspects of technology and its possibilities for every New Zealander, whether they are experts or new to tech. This year's events cover a range of topics including the post-COVID workplace, the future of education, the opportunity for New Zealand's space industry, women in tech, and much more.

Registrations are now open with all events happening online between 27 July to 2 August. Julie Gill, Techweek2020 Executive Lead, says that the digital events will allow more Kiwis to learn, connect and grow.

"Techweek is about 'connecting our future' and that doesn't just mean the tech industry but everyone in Aotearoa, regardless of their location. With most events free to attend, this is a major step towards making our tech industry more accessible."

Techweek TV, a series of more than 60 live video sessions from a range of New Zealand tech experts, will also be available free online during Techweek2020. This year Techweek TV will be available live at techweek.co.nz and on-demand via Stuff's premier video destination playstuff.co.nz as part of a wider media partnership.

Sinead Boucher, CEO of Stuff, says "Technology is such an important part of our journalistic future, enabling us to connect with our communities and tell stories in new and diverse ways. Stuff is proud to help promote innovation and collaboration taking place in Aotearoa's tech industry."

Techweek2020 event submissions are open until 17 July and Gill encourages those in the industry to consider hosting a virtual event. She says it is an excellent opportunity for organisations to educate Kiwis about our successful tech sector.

"Techweek is about giving our industry a voice. Unless we speak up about the expertise we have right here in New Zealand, it all flies under the radar," says Gill.

Techweek to be digitally-led in 2020 for first time

The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift to a digital world and Techweek2020 is no different. The annual event series, which celebrates innovation in the New Zealand tech industry will for the first time be digitally-led in 2020.
