S&P affirms China; flags risk to growth from coronavirus, tensions with U.S.

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Monday affirmed China's sovereign credit ratings at 'A+/A-1' with a stable outlook, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The agency noted https://bit.ly/2ZdezoA that it does not expect U.S.-China relations to normalize in the foreseeable future. "We expect per capita real GDP growth to average 5.5% annually in 2021-2023, as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shock", S&P said on Monday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:13 IST
Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Monday affirmed China's sovereign credit ratings at 'A+/A-1' with a stable outlook, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. S&P said China is likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.

However, it said that the growth is likely to come under pressure from the coronavirus outbreak, efforts to restructure the Chinese economy, and U.S.-China tensions. The agency noted https://bit.ly/2ZdezoA that it does not expect U.S.-China relations to normalize in the foreseeable future.

"We expect per capita real GDP growth to average 5.5% annually in 2021-2023, as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shock", S&P said on Monday.

