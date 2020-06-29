Left Menu
Development News Edition

States' GSDP to contract up to 14 pc in FY21: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of all states in India to contract during the current financial year in the range of 1.4 to 14.3 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:02 IST
States' GSDP to contract up to 14 pc in FY21: Ind-Ra
Assam, Goa, Gujarat and Sikkim are likely to witness double-digit contraction. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of all states in India to contract during the current financial year in the range of 1.4 to 14.3 per cent. According to the agency's estimate released on Monday, the states that will witness a double-digit contraction in GSDP growth in FY21 are Assam, Goa, Gujarat and Sikkim. Using the insight gained in terms of the proportion of the state economy that was dysfunctional during the lockdown, the agency has estimated the GSDP for various states.

Despite the nation-wide lockdown enforced on March 25, several economic activities defined as essentials remained operational while the lockdown impacted different sectors like agriculture, industry and services differently. Since agricultural activities were less impacted, the states having a higher share of agriculture are expected to have suffered less compared to the one where the share of agriculture is low.

Also, some sub-sectors especially in the services such as banking and financial services, IT and IT enabled services were less impacted because they were able to readjust their operations remotely owing to the high penetration of digital platform in their business operations. The states in which the share of these services is high are expected to have suffered less during the lockdown compared to the one where share of these services is low.

For example, the proportion of agriculture in gross value added was 14.6 per cent for Haryana and 25 per cent for Punjab in FY19. Similarly, the proportion of industry and services was 31.1 per cent and 54.3 per cent respectively in Haryana and 25.2 per cent and 49.8 per cent in Punjab. This means the overall growth performance of Haryana is more susceptible to the performance of the industrial and services sectors. As a result, Ind-Ra estimate suggests that the proportion of Haryana economy that became dysfunctional during the lockdown is 64.3 per cent, higher than 47.9 per cent of Punjab.

The top five major states where impact of lockdown was the most pronounced are Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha. Similarly, the five major states where impact of lockdown was the least pronounced are Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. State's own tax revenue (SOTR) is a function of the nominal GSDP of the state. Although the lockdown is going to adversely impact the revenue performance of all the states, the states that are likely to be impacted more in FY21 are the states whose share of SOTR in the total revenue is higher and are also expected to witness a higher deviation in their nominal GSDP from the budgeted GSDP.

The most vulnerable states in this respect are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Haryana. The share of SOTR in the total revenue of these states has been budgeted in the range of 57 to 64 per cent in FY21 and their FY21 nominal GSDP is expected to deviate from the budged nominal GSDP in the range of 15 to 24 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

RAGC - Helping Students to Keep Their Dreams Alive

RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK One year programme designed as foundation for international degree Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide Programme available fo...

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020