Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to use Israeli solution to safeguard public places in its fight against COVID-19: Report

The solution developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), an organisation that works under the supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Defence Ministry and is at the forefront of efforts to develop a vaccine against the Coronavirus pandemic, is distributed by an Israeli company Tera Novell. Tera Novell will transfer the solution, under a confidentiality agreement as to the unique compound expected to aid in cardinal disinfection of airports, hospitals, the public transport system and more, to its Indian distributor Zhiva Innovations Biotech, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:24 IST
India to use Israeli solution to safeguard public places in its fight against COVID-19: Report
Representative Image

India is to use an innovative antiseptic disinfectant, which was originally developed for the Israeli Defence Forces to deal with biological warfare, to protect its public places in its fight against the highly contagious coronavirus, a media report here. The solution developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), an organisation that works under the supervision of the Prime Minister's Office and the Defence Ministry and is at the forefront of efforts to develop a vaccine against the Coronavirus pandemic, is distributed by an Israeli company Tera Novell.

Tera Novell will transfer the solution, under a confidentiality agreement as to the unique compound expected to aid in cardinal disinfection of airports, hospitals, the public transport system and more, to its Indian distributor Zhiva Innovations Biotech, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday. The new solution has been found to disinfect surfaces off 100 per cent of bacteria, viruses (including coronavirus), molds and fungi, and remains active for a long time after being sprayed in a manner which is safe for the public, the report claimed. Prior to signing the cooperation agreement with India, the technology went through successful trials at several public places in Israel, especially those running high risk of getting infected, it added.

The disinfection process was carried out in collaboration with Tera Novel, which has exclusive marketing rights on a variety of the IIBR's products, including the WT Sterile product, which was developed for the military to be used against biological warfare, providing a full disinfection of wet surfaces and places. With the COVID-19 pandemic posing grave threat, Tera Novel shifted its aim to finding targeted and innovative solutions to prevent the spread and infection of the new coronavirus in public institutions, the report said. "This is a breakthrough for the environmental war on the coronavirus and, in fact, any other virus or pollutant. The antiseptic allows for maximum protection while fully killing the virus and can be used on vertical and horizontal wet surfaces. "These features make it ideal for use anywhere, whether in public places and institutions, tourist sites, sports facilities, or for home use", Keren Cohen Hazon, CEO of Tera Novel, was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

"I am confident that the state-of-the-art technology will be able to assist India in the stubborn war against the coronavirus," Hazon said. India like many other nations is under the grip of coronavirus and till now has reported 5,48,318 cases with 16,475 deaths, according to India's Union Health Ministry data.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Father hugs dead child, his grief caught on tape

In a heart-wrenching incident caught on tape, parents were seen grieving over the death of their one-year-old child at a government hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Kannauj. An emotional father was seen clinging to the body of his son Anuj who ...

Punjab CM for reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he is for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor with adherence to the physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His statement came two days after Pakistan conveyed its readi...

Tata Steel slips into red; posts Rs 1,615.35 cr loss in Q4

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported Rs 1,615.35 crore consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,295.25 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said i...

Motor racing-Face masks and no fans: How F1's 'new normal' will look

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week with teams, drivers and fans coming to terms with the new normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following details some of the changes NO SPECTATORSThe opening races of the season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020