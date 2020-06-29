Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez release "Past Life" remix - Listen now

The much-awaited trap-infused-pop track "Past Life" by Trevor Daniel, featuring Selena Gomez, releases today.

ANI | Mumabi (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:31 IST
Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez release "Past Life" remix - Listen now
Trevor and Selena. Image Credit: ANI

Mumabi (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much-awaited trap-infused-pop track "Past Life" by Trevor Daniel, featuring Selena Gomez, releases today. This piece which is equally heartbreaking and heart-warming has been produced by Finneas and originally appeared on Trevor's debut studio album, Nicotine (Alamo/Interscope Records). The lyrics explore letting go of the past, taking care of yourself, and promising to be better to others in your life - all while accepting that your past journeys have made you the person you are. It was teased earlier this week but fans caught on sooner proving no match for the stealthy pop duo.

Selena Gomez adds her patent charm to the mesmerising lyrics. After her album Rare, fans were delighted to receive another present from the singer this year. The singers spoke about the song personally resonating with her and during a conversation with Trevor. Trevor Daniel expressed his love for Selena Gomez's take on the song. He also thanked her for how the remix turned out.

"The lyrics were Like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have," mentioned Selena Gomez. Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez also recorded a lyrics video for the track that takes form of an Instagram Live session - with lyrics coming up as comments of the video.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Father hugs dead child, his grief caught on tape

In a heart-wrenching incident caught on tape, parents were seen grieving over the death of their one-year-old child at a government hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Kannauj. An emotional father was seen clinging to the body of his son Anuj who ...

Punjab CM for reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he is for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor with adherence to the physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His statement came two days after Pakistan conveyed its readi...

Tata Steel slips into red; posts Rs 1,615.35 cr loss in Q4

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported Rs 1,615.35 crore consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,295.25 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said i...

Motor racing-Face masks and no fans: How F1's 'new normal' will look

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week with teams, drivers and fans coming to terms with the new normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following details some of the changes NO SPECTATORSThe opening races of the season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020