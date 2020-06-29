Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Metro can restart services if it gets nod from Railways

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:38 IST
Kolkata Metro can restart services if it gets nod from Railways

The possibility of resumption of Kolkata Metro Railway services from July 1 to alleviate the travel woes of commuters is unlikely till the Railway Ministry gives its nod for doing so, officials said here on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed willingness to allow metro services from July 1, over which a meeting between the Kolkata Metro authorities and the state government officials was held at the state secretariat here on Monday.

At first, the state government has to communicate its inclination on running of metro services to the Railway Ministry, following which it will take a call on the issue, according to sources. The Railway Board had said on June 25 that all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains will remain cancelled till August 12 in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, "To start metro services before August 12, we need instructions from the Railway Ministry following clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," a senior Metro official said.

During the meeting with the state government officials, the metro authorities said, crowd controlling for maintaining social distancing inside the trains and also at stations would be a challenge once the services are resumed. "The metro authorities informed the state government that it can run limited number of trains. Only essential services staff may be allowed to avail the trains to ensure social distancing norms keeping in mind COVID-19 safety protocols," the official said.

Under normal circumstances, the Kolkata Metro carries around 6.5 lakh passengers on a weekday. The Kolkata Metro has been conducting trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities since the last week of May to keep the trains ready for resumption of services, according to the official.

It had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at entry and inside coaches after recommencement of services..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some march on; 'Golden State Killer' suspect expected to plead guilty in California and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some march onThe coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of most in-person Pride events this year, but a march in Manhattan on Sund...

Iran sends recorder from downed Ukrainian jetliner to France

Iran has sent the black box flight recorder from a Ukrainian passenger jet that it mistakenly shot down in January to France for further analysis following months of delays, state-run media reported Monday. The IRNA news agency quoted Tehra...

Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating at GAIL, outlook negative

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has assigned BBB- rating with a negative outlook to state-owned gas utility GAIL India. The rating is capped at the same level as Indias sovereign BBB- rating, Fitch said in a statement.GAILs dominant market ...

Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.It is rocket science EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton saysThe European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020