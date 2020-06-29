Talbros Automotive bags orders worth Rs 234 crore

Auto component maker Talbros Automotive on Monday said it has bagged orders worth of Rs 234 crore, which will span over a period of five years. The orders, which are for both global and domestic OEMs across segments, are expected to be completed by FY2026, the company said in a release. "Talbros Automotive Components Limited has received aggregate orders worth USD 31 million (Rs 234 crore), including orders received in JV and subsidiary companies," the auto component maker said in the release. A major part of this order has been received from an international OEM based in India and will include domestic as well as exports orders, it said. "In these tough times, these orders will hugely benefit the brand equity of Talbros Group and further enhance our commitment to 'Make in India Initiative'. It clearly provides us long-term visibility and business momentum," said Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components Limited. Over the last few years the company has made a lot of efforts towards product development and testing with global auto majors, he said, adding, "We have made significant inroads and have bagged multi-year orders. Our exports now cater to the USA, UK, Europe and Japan. It opens the doors for many large customers for us." The company said it has enough capacities to cater to these orders and will not be requiring any major investments to execute them rather the opportunity will provide it an operating leverage and help it enhance the profitability

While Talbros has standalone business in gaskets and forgings, Nippon Leakless Talbros is its JV with Nippon Leakless Corporation of Japan for gasket manufacturing and Magneti Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems is the joint venture with Magneti Marelli S.p.a of Italy for chassis components such as control arms, front and rear axle. Talbros Marugo Rubber JV with Marugo Rubber Industries Ltd (Japan) manufactures anti vibration products and hoses. Talbros Automotive customers include Hero Motocorp, HMSI, India Yamaha, Honda Car India Maruti Suzuki, Honda Siel Power Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, QH Talbros, Endurance Technologies, Rane (Madras) Ltd and Escort India, among others.