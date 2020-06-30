Left Menu
Viviana Mall Honours Excellence in Retail

- Week long 7th Anniversary celebrated on social media and virtual parties held MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of 7th Anniversary celebration, Viviana Mall became the first shopping centre to virtually hold annual Retailers Excellence Awards. There was a live band performance on mall's social media pages on the celebration day for everyone. Retailers Excellence Awards were presented virtually at an online event held by the mall.

Viviana Mall Honours Excellence in Retail

- Week long 7th Anniversary celebrated on social media and virtual parties held MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of 7th Anniversary celebration, Viviana Mall became the first shopping centre to virtually hold annual Retailers Excellence Awards. The awards for the year 2019-2020 was aired Live on Friday, 26th June 2020, across mall's social media platforms. By organising the awards, the mall made an attempt to motivate the retail partner staff amid the lockdown times.

Viviana Mall has been always at the forefront when it comes to acknowledging and honoring the efforts put in by the retail partners. Moreover, it has been recognized for being at the leading edge, when it comes to creating new bench marks. The top performers at Viviana Mall were awarded on Friday evening. Just like every year, even this year, the mall rewarded the best performers amongst all their retail partners, who have excelled in each segment right from beauty to restaurants to food court to different kinds of apparels and more. All the retailers have contributed to the mall for both the stakeholders to achieve newer heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manoj K. Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Viviana Mall said, "It is a pleasure to welcome and reward all our retail partners to Viviana Mall's Retail Excellence Awards, this time in a new avatar. It is a unique experience to celebrate our achievements. These unprecedented times have given us an opportunity to go for something that we have never explored so far. It has been a wonderful journey in partnership with each one of our retail partners and we shall reopen soon to welcome them. Like always, even in these coming years, we will ensure to overcome our bad days together, with all our partners associated with Viviana. I wish all the very best to all our partners and on this note, I would like to congratulate the winners." "Though all of us are going through such a black swan event, none of us have given up hope to be back in business. All of us are eagerly waiting for the mall to reopen. We are confident that once we reopen the stores, we all will be back with renewed enthusiasm with an aim to once again be among the award winners in next year's award ceremony," said Ms. Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Viviana Mall. Besides, this year, Viviana Mall celebrated its seventh anniversary in a unique way. Commencing from 22nd June 2020, it has been an exciting week for the mall, full of activities and events organized on their social media, followed by various competitions. Taking a new step in organising parties, Viviana Mall has organized a virtual party for their loyalty club customers on the Anniversary Day, 27th June 2020. There was a live band performance on mall's social media pages on the celebration day for everyone.

Retailers Excellence Awards were presented virtually at an online event held by the mall. The Awards were presented across the categories to the brands justifying to be the best fit for each of the categories. Below is the list of winners - Categories Winners Unisex Apparels Allen Solly Men Apparels Ethnic Manyavar Unisex Apparels Ethnic Fab India Woman Apparels Ethnic Go Colors F&B & Café Starbucks Food Court McDonalds Restaurants Soda Bottle Opener Wala Beauty & Cosmetics Forest Essentials Bags & Accessories Baggit Accessories Peora Watches Rado Jewellery Tanishq Eyewear Gangar Eye Nation Gifts & Novelties Planet Superheroes Books & Stationary Bargain Book Hut Salon & Spa Kapils Salon & Academy Sports Accessories Total Sports Active wear Asics Footwear & Accessories Crocs Electronics Maple Lingerie & Nightwear Enamor Kids Apparels Ruff Kids Woman Apparels VERO MODA Men Apparels Louis Phillippe Home Décor Chumbak Mini Anchor Max Anchor Lifestyle About Viviana Mall : Viviana Mall, a well-known 'Destination Mall', was built to give an experience to its audience. Encompassing one million square feet, Viviana Mall covers over 250 leading brands in its prime retail and leisure space. Established in 2013, the mall is India's first and only visually impaired friendly mall and has also launched "XRCVC-Viviana Extension" a resource centre for visually impair. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivianamall/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VivianaMall/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESb5LqjoT0Jt60toFdvtzA PWR PWR

