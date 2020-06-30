Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pantum Wins Bid to Supply Printers and Ensures After-Sales Services for Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Moreover, automatic duplex printing and printing speeds of 30+ PPM (pages per minute) would deliver tremendous efficiency and value for such a busy company. Given their specific needs, Pantum supplied MCL with the P3500DN printer because of easy connectivity, energy-saving features, compact footprint and more.

PTI | Zhuhai | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:49 IST
Pantum Wins Bid to Supply Printers and Ensures After-Sales Services for Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

ZHUHAI, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful bid, Pantum provided printers to Coal India Limited's Odisha arm Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and has continuously provided on-site after-sales services, helping solve diverse usage problems, even during the pandemic. As one of Coal India Limited's eight subsidiaries, MCL is a major coal producer in the country. Given the significant activity of its mining zones, at least 1,000 trucks move through the area every day. Vehicle passes must be printed for these trucks, in addition to daily office needs. Therefore, MCL required printers with high requirements for machine performance and monthly load. Moreover, automatic duplex printing and printing speeds of 30+ PPM (pages per minute) would deliver tremendous efficiency and value for such a busy company.

Given their specific needs, Pantum supplied MCL with the P3500DN printer because of easy connectivity, energy-saving features, compact footprint and more. With an all-metal structure that ensures stable printing, the machine is suitable for large-scale production sites. Powered with a maximum monthly print volume of 80,000 pages, the P3500DN can easily help customers who always need to handle large print jobs. Also armed with automatic duplexing function instead of scanning both sides of a two-sided page in one pass, the P3500DN can quickly print 33 pages per minute (A4) and 35 pages per minute (letter). Moreover, in order to be more convenient for the business, the built-in Ethernet network interface allows multiple computers to print from the same printer. The P3500DN also has a built-in paper tray that holds 250 sheets and two external trays that hold 550 sheets each to double or even triple printing experience, with a total paper capacity of 1,350 sheets.

MCL commented on the cooperation with Pantum, "We are very satisfied with the Pantum P3500DN printer. The printers are stable, durable, and quiet, with a low paper jam rate. In fact, We've placed an order for more than 700 new toner cartridges." To best serve the Indian market, Pantum has always designed its printers that deliver high efficiency, convenience, durability and high-cost performance. More importantly, Pantum takes pride in its exceptional after-sales services and prioritizes providing a seamless, rich customer service experience as part of its brand commitment to its Indian customers. About Pantum Founded in 2010, Pantum is the original printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 markets and regions across the world, including Asia, the US, Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products so as to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its Indian customers thanks to its cost-effective products, services, and sales policies. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200629/2843636-1 PWR PWR PWR

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...

Two US senators introduce legislations to strengthen India-US defence ties

Two top senators from the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties have introduced legislations to strengthen the India-US defence ties, especially in the area of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and to accelerate joint rese...

Munjal Showa likely to see some financial impact of lockdown, to settle all liabilities in-house

Auto components maker Munjal Showa on Tuesday said the temporary suspension of manufacturing and continuing reduced levels of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have some financial impact in the future, but the firm wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020