Pharma body seeks faster clearances of imported good at ports

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:27 IST
The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council has said it is flooded with distress calls from its member companies over acute disruption in manufacturing of products during the past few days due to non-clearance of imported raw materials at various ports. A senior official of the ministry of commerce said most of the goods that have to be cleared by the customs came from China.

In a letter written on January 27 to the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Pharmexcil chairman Dinesh Dua said very critical KSM's (key starting raw materials), Intermediates and API's (active pharmaceutical ingredients) are not being cleared for reasons "not known to the industry at all." Even in the case of medical devices and diagnostics critical devices such as infrared thermometers and pulse oxi meters which are specifically aimed at Covid-19 diagnosis, glucometers and strips are also held up. "We urgently appeal to you to kindly intervene in the matter on SOS and kindly instruct that clearances from customs are permitted and all these materials which are genuine in nature are allowed to be cleared and dispatched to ensure there is no disruption of manufacturing at all under any circumstances," Dua said.

He further said the "Atam Nirbharta" principle will take its own time in a phased and considered manner for which the government articulated and presented great incentives such as "Pharma Parks" as also "Production Linked Incentives (PLI)." During current distressed and challenging times of global COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has risen to meet the challenges and continues to ensure the sufficient quantities of drugs in the country. He said the pharma exports grew by 27 per cent in May, 2020 over 2019 surpassing USD two billion.

"With the above stated objectives now man made disruptions as stated above as have created tremendous difficulties for the industry. We sincerely fear that if the same are not expedited on top priority in terms of clearances whatever great work has been done in the past through your good offices to help the industry to maintain the current 90-100 per cent production and supply chain may get completed diluted," the pharma body head said.

