Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for best quarter in nearly 11 years; currencies muted

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:44 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for best quarter in nearly 11 years; currencies muted

Developing world stocks edged higher on Tuesday and were set for their best quarter since 2009, as improving economic readings raised hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The MSCI's index of emerging market equities rose about 0.5% after a four-session losing streak, and was set to end the quarter about 17.7% higher, its best performance since September 2009.

The gains come after a nearly 24% drop in the first quarter of 2020. While some improving economic readings from the United States and China had helped risk appetite, a recent spike in new infections brought about fresh caution. "On one hand, further loosening of lockdown measures around most of the world may allow economies to continue their road to recovery," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note.

"But on the other hand, the re-introduction of restrictions may result in a second hit to the global economy, and thereby bring equity indexes and risk-linked assets back under renewed selling pressure." Equity markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) showed a mixed trend, with Turkish and South African bourses trading in the black, while those in Hungary and Poland moved lower.

Strong industrial data from China helped Asian bourses earlier in the day, with Chinese stocks closing around 1% higher. Continued weakness in oil prices saw Russia's rouble underperform its peers with a near 0.6% drop. The currency was also under pressure ahead of a government bond auction, which will test investor sentiment as a vote on changes to the country's constitution draws to close.

Poland's zloty fell to the euro after flash data showed that the country's June inflation was above expectations. Developing world currencies have largely missed out on the recovery witnessed by equities, given that several fiscal and monetary measures employed to combat the virus impact, including interest rate cuts and budget-stressing spending packages, pressured the foreign exchange space.

Safe-haven flows to the dollar also pulled a bulk of capital from emerging market currencies. For instance, the MSCI's index of developing world currencies is set to add only about 1.8% for the quarter, compared with a 6% loss in the first quarter. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Hoping for coronavirus recovery, UK PM Johnson sets out infrastructure plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to try to spur Britains economy, promising to fast-track 5 billion pounds 6.15 billion of infrastructure investment and to build, build, build out of the coronavirus crisis. In a speech,...

South African GDP decreases by 2.0% in first qtr of 2020

The South African Gross Domestic Product GDP decreased by 2.0 in the first quarter of 2020, Statistics SA has revealed.Releasing the data on Tuesday, Stats SA said the contraction was due to decreases in several key sectors.The mining and q...

Equity indices end flat after choppy trade, energy stocks lose

Equity benchmark indices underwent bouts of volatility on Tuesday but ended flat despite strong global cues after data showed that Chinas manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June. Investors said traders preferred to book profits...

SEO Is More Essential Today to the Brands Than Ever Before

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India If you are a typical marketer doing simple math - ROI on Organic traffic Vs ROI on Paid traffic from your digital marketing spend. Before you battle the organic Vs inorganic traffic lets go t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020