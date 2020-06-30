Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oncomine Precision Assay receives breakthrough device designation by the U.S FDA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:46 IST
Oncomine Precision Assay receives breakthrough device designation by the U.S FDA

- Next-Generation Sequencing solutions of Thermo Fisher Scientific help identify IDH1 and IDH2 Mutations in Low-Grade Glioma Patients Mumbai, India, June 30, 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received breakthrough device designation for its Oncomine Precision Assay by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The assay can be used to identify low-grade glioma (LGG) patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase IDH1 and IDH2 mutation. Thermo Fisher recently expanded its strategic partnership agreement with Agios Pharmaceuticals to co-develop the companion diagnostic (CDx) for vorasidenib, an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, dual inhibitor of mutant IDH1 and IDH2 enzymes currently under evaluation in the Phase 3 INDIGO study for IDH mutant LGG. Over time, Thermo Fisher seeks to receive premarket approval (PMA) for the Oncomine Precision Assay as a companion diagnostic for multiple therapies, as well as approval for liquid biopsy tumor profiling in lung cancer and solid tissue tumor profiling in multiple cancer types.

In November 2019, the Oncomine Precision assay was first introduced as a research product to run on Ion Torrent Genexus System –the world’s first fully automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform with a specimen-to-report workflow that delivers comprehensive genomic profiling results in one single day. Mr. Amit Chopra, managing director, India and Middle East, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said “Quick access to comprehensive genomic profiling data will open a lot of possibilities to probe accurate treatment decisions in the current treatment regimes. The multi-biomarker profiling that is generated onsite and available in about a day is game-changing for healthcare professionals, by accelerating their assessment and prescribe the most appropriate treatment for their patients faster than before.” “We have taken a great step forward by equipping the healthcare industry with faster access to comprehensive genomic information, which exemplifies our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.” he added.

The Ion Torrent Genexus System is the first turnkey next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution that automates the specimen-to-report workflow and delivers results in a single day with just two user touch points. The Oncomine Precision Assay on the Ion Torrent Genexus System is a next-generation genomic profiling solution that can allow every laboratory to deliver a genomic profile with a one-day, hands-free workflow. Featuring the most prevalent and potentially relevant cancer driver variants across 50 genes, the Oncomine Precision Assay is ideal for fast genomic profiling in clinical cancer research. When combined with the Genexus System, molecular testing laboratories can generate comprehensive NGS results within the same timeframe as single-gene tests. Additionally, these features set the stage for molecular pathologists in the future to analyze NGS information in parallel with first-line testing modalities, such as immunohistochemistry (IHC). With its unprecedented speed to results, the Genexus System is positioned to accelerate a broad range of application areas, including oncology, infectious disease, inherited disease and reproductive health, among others. Since its launch in November 2019 as a research only solution, the integrated sequencer has also been enabled to analyze SARS-CoV-2 samples to support epidemiology or contact tracing studies.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by 22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemicThe company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continue...

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed...

Zomato rechristens membership programme Gold to Zomato Pro

New Delhi, Jun 30 PTI&#160;Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform&#160;Zomato on Tuesday said it has&#160;rechristened its membership programme Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro to include more discounts and privileges. All Zomato Gold ...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday, by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020