Sanofi India launches initiative to raise awareness about allergies

Drug maker Sanofi India on Tuesday said it has launched a multi-channel educational initiative to raise awareness about allergies and their impact on the quality of life. Given the sensitivities of the current global pandemic, there is a lurking sense of fear that has gripped everyone, and the 'Allergy Free' initiative from the company helps keep people informed on typical symptoms of allergies, flu and cold, and the main warning signs of COVID-19, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.

The company has come up with a website for the initiative, it added. The portal also links across various social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the company said.

"In India, the prevalence of allergies has increased five times, but 50 per cent of the allergy sufferers are unaware of this problem. Allergies can have a major impact on people's productivity and their sense of well-being," Sanofi India and South Asia General Manager – Consumer Healthcare Nikhilesh Kalra said. Importantly, if ignored, allergies could have long-term consequences on their health, he added.

"Therefore, there is a real need for a revolutionary shift in mindset towards allergies. 'AllergyFree' is our endeavour to raise awareness so that people can live allergy-free," Kalra said. The company is also running educational programs from time to time, including medical experts and people living with allergies, to help understand allergies better, the drug maker said.

"We are also reaching people via print, radio, digital platforms and now social media handles. Our ultimate goal is to help people live allergy free and manage allergies with the right approach," it added..

