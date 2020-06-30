Hindustan Zinc commissions additional 10 MLD sewage treatment plant in Udaipur

Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said it has set up an additional 10 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant to make Udaipur's lake and river free from pollution. The plant is commissioned and now producing treated water, which is being sent to Aayad river, the company said in a statement. Hindustan Zinc had set up Udaipur's first sewage treatment plant (STP) under public-private-partnership model in 2014. Initially, this STP had a capacity to treat 20 million litres of sewage per day which was expanded by setting up another 25 MLD plant in FY'19, taking the capacity to a total of 45 MLD.

In another 15 MLD capacity expansion, a 10 MLD plant has been established taking the overall capacity to 55 million litres of sewage treatment per day. With this expanded capacity, the company expects to treat maximum of Udaipur's domestic sewage, helping reduce the dependencies on fresh water. "In 2014, we set up Udaipur's first sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 20 MLD under public-private partnership model. Over the past six years, we are inching towards tripling this capacity. This state-of-the-art 10 MLD plant will further boost our efforts in pursuing our dream of a cleaner and water positive city," Sunil Duggal, CEO, Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Ltd, said. Udaipur generates roughly 70 MLD of sewage.