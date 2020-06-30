E-book titled "Transformational HR - Beyond Processes" launched

Left Menu
As owners of businesses and leaders of the corporate world struggle with multi-dimensional challenges in the current COVID-19 crisis, there has been a ray of hope as Author Dr Mohammed Bawaji launched his E-book titled Transformational HR - Beyond Processes which is the need of the hour for students and HR heads in corporate houses.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:18 IST
Author Mohammed Bawaji (centre top) at the Launch of his E-book titled "Transformational HR - Beyond Processes" along with other dignitaries at the function.. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): As owners of businesses and leaders of the corporate world struggle with multi-dimensional challenges in the current COVID-19 crisis, there has been a ray of hope as Author Dr Mohammed Bawaji launched his E-book titled Transformational HR - Beyond Processes which is the need of the hour for students and HR heads in corporate houses. The Online event of the E-book started with the introduction of the dignitaries present which included Chief Guest - Col Lalit Rai - VrC (Veteran), Guest of Honour - Shk Abdeali Bhanpurawala (PRO, Dawat-e-Hadiyah and esteemed Dignitaries and panelists - Dr Sachin Vernekar (Dean, Faculty of Management and Director IMED Bharti Vidyapeeth University) and Dr Adya Sharma, Director SCMS, Symbiosis International University.

Speaking about this rare opportunity, "The personal and professional growth stories of these four leaders are remarkable and compelling. Their leadership and experience have helped steer organizations for decades. We at CPHR are extremely happy that they have taken out time to come and launch this E-book." The dignitaries and panelists present gave their views and feedback on the E-book and how this would be useful to the industry and it is the need of the hour. The official launch of the E-book was done on the website of CPHR by all the guests present.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be present today amongst this august panel to Launch the E-book of Dr. Bawaji. His book has incidentally been launched at the correct time. These are trying times and the HR fraternity or Industry is the most looked upon Industry trying to help people get jobs and relocate etc. I am in awe of this young author who has written eight books already at this young age. I wish him all the very best and this book is a must read for all HR professionals," said Chief Guest Col Lalit Rai (Vrc), while delivering the Key Note address. "I would like to quote the Golden words of His Holiness Syedna Taher Saifuddin Saheb (RA) on Al-Aql or Wisdom." And I quote, "After one comes up with an idea it is through Human Resources that those ideas can be implemented. HR is much more than a department in a company, it is what makes the organization live. HR can be described as a lifeline of a company, something that attracts investors and provides the company with a good reputation," said Guest of Honour Shk Abdeali Bhanpurawala, while speaking at the occasion.

This book talks about the heart and essence of HR, the four main branches of HR and the way in which one can equip themselves with these tools and see growth in their success. The best part about this book is that it collates and provides tips that have been collected over the years by the Author and can be implemented in each individual's life. Human mind is the only gadget which comes without a user manual. This is exactly where this compilation fits in. The book titled - "Transformational HR - Beyond Processes" is based on HR Process Effectiveness Tool which is the first one of the series that is aimed at guiding and helping the HR fraternity in varied aspects.

"I am extremely happy that my book has been launched at the hands of the eminent panel present today. It re-affirms my faith that I must be doing something right. This is my 9th book and this book serves as a Ready Reckoner for the HR concepts and as a compass, guiding students and HR professionals in their testing times. This is first of the series and I am already working on series II," said Author Mohammed Bawaji, while speaking at the launch. "This book aims to help the HR departments improve their performances and ultimately improve the performance of the organization they work in," he further added.

The launch of the E-book was followed by questions from the audience directed to the Author who was asked many questions on HR, the future of the industry, do's and don'ts and career options. This book is available at an introductory offer of Rs 500/- and you can log on to www.cphrservices.in to read this.

