Exotel Helps Over 15,000 Agents Switch to Remote Work During the Pandemic, Powers Enterprises

BENGALURU, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading cloud telephony platform, Exotel, has been helping large enterprises switch to remote working with ease. These include organisations from BFSI, education, and NGOs involved in relief work

Over the last 3 months, Exotel has helped over 15,000 agents across these companies switch to remote work without compromising on customer experience and security. During the COVID-19 lockdown, customer facing teams like sales, support, etc. of large organisations switched to cloud telephony to ensure business continuity. Exotel helped the switch from on-premise systems to their cloud-based phone system in a matter of hours to ensure there was no disruption. This month, Exotel celebrated it's 9th anniversary. With 3000 customers including Ola, Flipkart, Zerodha, Zomato, CoverFox and the largest banks in the country, Exotel is the largest cloud telephony platform in Asia. Last year, they connected 375 million people and powered nearly 5 billion calls over the year. Exotel has pioneered solutions like number masking, lead management solutions, authentication solutions without SMS, etc. over the last 9 years. Speaking of future plans, CEO & Co-founder, Shivakumar Ganesan said, "The pandemic has changed the way companies work. It has changed the way enterprises look at cloud communication. Enterprises are understanding the convenience of cloud communication and the natural alignment it has towards location agnostic nature. We saw a 3x increase in interest from large organisations during this time. Over the last 9 years, we have adapted to multiple new challenges the market throws at us. Our aim and goal has always been to provide a seamless customer experience and we will continue to work towards it."The company is now working towards connecting the next billion people globally

About ExotelExotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Working with some of the fastest growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them manage their customer communication over calls &; SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 3000 companies in India, Australia, and SEA. For more information, please visit http://exotel.com Socially distant celebrations - #ExotelTurns9 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26RFnH_mKMs