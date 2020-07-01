Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 27 pc year on year in June, posts 4 fold jump in dispatches over May '

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported 26.88 per cent dip in sales last month at 4,50,744 units as compared to the same period of last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:57 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales dip 27 pc year on year in June, posts 4 fold jump in dispatches over May '

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported 26.88 per cent dip in sales last month at 4,50,744 units as compared to the same period of last year. The company's dispatches last month, however, grew four-fold when compared to May this year.

The company had sold 6,16,526 units in June 2019 while it has despatched 1,12,682 units in May 2020. “We have demonstrated phenomenal leadership quality and tenacity to clock a sharp vertical growth in our sales at a time of massive disruption and uncertainty," Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

Sales of over 4.5 lakh two-wheelers in a highly disrupted month is also a clear signal of the resilience of the Indian economy to be able to revive in the face of any adversity, he added. "This has vindicated our strong belief in the robust fundamentals of the Indian economy," Munjal said.

He added that a major part of the market demand is emanating from the rural and semi-urban markets, which have been helped to a large extent by the various stimulus packages rolled out by the government. "A combination of multiple factors, including the forecast of a normal monsoon, a bumper Rabi crop and the upcoming festive season are expected to keep the momentum going over the next few months," Munjal noted.

The company said more than 95 per cent of its customer touchpoints have become operational with strict safety measures and protocols in place. The two-wheeler major reported total sales of 5,63,426 units of motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter of the current financial year.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Paris guide seeks post-lockdown jumpstart for vintage 2CV tour

Theres nothing Jean-Remi Galinon enjoys more than bouncing along cobbled streets and showing off Paris to foreign tourists, usually Americans, in his most iconic of French vintage cars.But the coronavirus has kept them away, and since mid-M...

UK says China's security law is serious violation of Hong Kong treaty

The United Kingdom said Chinas imposition of a security law on Hong Kong was a clear and serious violation of the 1984 Joint Declaration and that London would offer around 3 million residents of the former colony a path to British citizensh...

Man set free after spending 21 years on death row in Pakistan

A Pakistani man, who spent 21 years on death row for a criminal offense he was convicted of committing when he was a juvenile, has been released, a non-profit human rights group said on Wednesday. Muhammad Iqbal was 17 years old in 1998 whe...

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased in Nevyeli explosion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant. Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 have been announced for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020