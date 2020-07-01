'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' Slated to Release on 14th August 2020 in Theatres
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)• Produced under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures• The film to host talented star cast in lead roles ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ starring Divyenndu Sharma, Anant Vidhaat and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles is slated to release on 14th August 2020 in theatres* with all the necessary precautions. Image: First look poster of Mere Desh Ki Dharti produced by Carnival Motion Pictures PWRPWRPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:09 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)• Produced under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures• The film to host talented star cast in lead roles ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ starring Divyenndu Sharma, Anant Vidhaat and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles is slated to release on 14th August 2020 in theatres* with all the necessary precautions. The film is produced under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures, part of prominent entertainment conglomerate Carnival Group. The news was announced with a first look poster release of the film on the official twitter page of Carnival Motion Pictures. The movie is directed by Faraz Haider, the film will also see some renowned and brilliant actors of the industry like Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Sharma, Atul Shrivastava, Farrukh Jafar and few others playing significant roles. The film is a humorous take on the contemporary situation where rural and urban divide comes into the fore. It is the story of two engineers and their transformed journey that they take in life. It is a patriotic-family drama that involves a concerning social subject communicated to the masses in a very refined narrative. The team of Mere Desh Ki Dharti is currently in the process of post-production activities. Majority part of the film was shot in Sehore district of Bhopal in January Followed by Mumbai in February and March. Confirming the news Ms. Vaishali Sarwankar, CEO & Director of Carnival Motion Pictures said, “We are excited to announce the release date of our film amid battling the tough pandemic that the industry and world is going through. We had an enriching experience working with talented actors who are part of this film and look forward to exploring more such tremendous actors to associate with us for our upcoming projects. The movie will relate with the life of millions of Indians, where we are trying to address a dominant issue in a humorous manner.” “The making of this film has been quite a fulfilling experience for me, since the story resonates a prevalent farmers issue and its hypnotic depiction through this film that has been penned down by our chairman Mr. Shrikant Bhasi long back who has an instilling sense of trust in Indian farmers,” she added further. About Carnival Motion PicturesCarnival Motion Pictures has produced several notable Bollywood and regional films, including ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ - on Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in Hindi, Marathi, English, 'Thackeray’ - a Hindi & Marathi film based on the life of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray and ‘Second show’- the Malayalam film in which Carnival Motion Pictures launched Malayalam Superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The production house also has produced Bollywood films ‘Blank’ and ‘War Chhod Na Yaar’, and regional films ‘Violin’, ‘Matinee’, 'Hangover’, ‘Adi Kapyare Kootamani’, ‘Mudhugauv’, and ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’. *subject to government permissions. Image: First look poster of Mere Desh Ki Dharti produced by Carnival Motion Pictures PWRPWR
ALSO READ
Nation mourns its brave jawans' sacrifice and stands by their selfless families: Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Father's Day by performing yoga with kids
Sachin Tendulkar condoles demise of 'domestic cricket stalwart' Rajinder Goel
1983 World Cup final was landmark event in my life: Sachin Tendulkar
Every sport in India already has several Sachin Tendulkars: AFI chief Sumariwalla