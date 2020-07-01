Delhi Airport rolls out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminal

The GMR group-run Delhi Airport on Wednesday announced the rollout of an e-gate pass facility at its cargo terminal, which is expected to reduce physical contact of a person in gaining entry to the complex besides making the entire process hassle-free. The first paperless and contactless QR-coded e-gate pass facility at the cargo terminal has come up in association with Celebi and DSCC, the two cargo terminal operators, as well as Delhi Cargo Brokers Association, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release. DIAL is a joint venture between a GMR Group-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India. According to DIAL, the move is in line with the announcement at a recent Permanent Trade Facilitation Committee (PTFC) that the e-gate pass facility would be open to all stakeholders, effective July 1, as an optional service and mandatory from July 15. This initiative is aimed at minimising human contact in these challenging COVID-19 times. The e-gate pass facility for import cargo delivery will not only help in ensuring social distancing by reducing human contact at the terminal, but will also expedite the process and save time, the airport operator said. With new mechanism for entry in place at the cargo terminal, the airlines, consolidators or freight forwarders will now have to upload the scanned copy of Master Airway Bill/House Airway Bill in the custodian system, it said, adding that the Bill of Entry (BoE) and Out of Charge (OoC) will be transmitted electronically by the Customs to the custodian system. With these details, the custom broker agent will submit the request for issuance of e-gate pass for the delivery of goods and will generate the QR code at his office itself after due verification by the cargo terminal operator, saving time and resources, the release stated. "This new paperless and contactless facility, amid a pandemic situation, is aimed at minimising human interface at the cargo terminals. This will not only bring more efficiency in the process but also reduce paperwork," a DIAL spokesperson said, claiming it to be the first-of-its-kind facility (across any airport complex) in the country. In the erstwhile system, the cargo clearing agents had to go through various documentation processes and stand in queues at designated counters at the cargo terminal for issuance of gate pass

"The introduction of e-gate pass facility will help strengthen the digitisation of the supply chain at the airport besides optimising on timely delivery of services by air cargo community while adhering to the social distancing norms," DIAL release quoted Vandana Agarwal, Senior Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as saying. Developing the digital world class facilities with the redistribution centre - infrastructure and processes - would be a game-changer, she added

The Delhi airport has two state-of-the-art integrated cargo terminals and a trans-shipment excellence centre at the airside, which helps in smooth and efficient movement of cargo. These terminals can handle over 1.8 million tonnes of cargo annually, which can be scaled up to to 2.3 million tonnes. It has 12 dedicated freighter parking bays, as per DIAL.