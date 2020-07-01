Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 16, 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:12 IST
WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 16, 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United StatesBusiness Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020 on the teleconference.

To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please use the following details: US dial-in +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 5798680. A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 5798680, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2020, WNS had 44,292 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived to Croatia on Wednesday morning as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the stat...

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deals entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive r...

SMS-based nil GSTR-1 filing launched, late fee for delayed filing waived

GST Network GSTN on Wednesday said it has launched the facility of filing monthly and quarterly sales statement GSTR-1 through SMS for businesses with nil tax liability. With GSTN already allowing SMS-based filing of sales return GSTR-3B fo...

Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate organs on National Doctor's Day

On the occasion of National Doctors Day, star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have pledged to donate their organs. Both Genelia and Riteish shared their noble decision through a video that they posted on Instagram.In the video,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020