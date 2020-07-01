Left Menu
Development News Edition

REC Group Wins Prestigious Intersolar Award 2020 for its Powerful Alpha Solar Panels

NEW DELHI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering international solar energy company REC Group is proud to announce that its flagship REC Alpha solar panel has won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2020 in the "Photovoltaics" category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:23 IST
REC Group Wins Prestigious Intersolar Award 2020 for its Powerful Alpha Solar Panels

NEW DELHI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering international solar energy company REC Group is proud to announce that its flagship REC Alpha solar panel has won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2020 in the "Photovoltaics" category. This marks the second time REC Group has won the award, with the REC TwinPeak Series earning the recognition in 2015. Chief Technology Officer at REC Group, Shankar G. Sridhara said, "Receiving the Intersolar Award for a second time, clearly demonstrates who is leading the pack in the solar industry as a front-running innovator. With our inhouse invented and patented REC Alpha design, we are reaching 380 Wp in a 60-cell format, without increasing number of cells. Achieving such power levels in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way is a testament to REC's continuous strive for excellence in order to empower people with clean energy from the sun. The bold move to invest in 600 MW of Alpha production capacity from the outset has certainly paid off. The REC Alpha Series is rapidly becoming the high-performance panel of choice for customers around the world." The Intersolar Award is presented to companies making a substantial contribution to the success of the solar industry, honoring technological innovations and groundbreaking solutions. An independent jury of industry experts assesses the leading panels on the basis of innovation, technological creativity and benefits, environmental impact and pricing. REC panels are repeatedly recognized as cutting edge products in the industry: the Intersolar Awards, along with being a Top Performer in the annual DNV-GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard for five years in a row now, clearly demonstrate that REC Group is pushing the solar industry forward through its dedication to innovation and first-class quality.

The REC Alpha Series was launched at last year's Intersolar Europe during a spectacular event at the REC booth, including keynote speeches by REC Group's CEO and CTO. The high-performing solar panel is based on heterojunction cells - one of the most advanced solar PV technologies - and incorporates REC's leapfrog and award-winning split cell and junction box technology, which was developed in-house. Even before production start in October 2019, REC Group announced its intention to further expand its production capacity for Alpha by another 2 to 3 GW. In May 2020, the brand began production of the REC Alpha 72 Series. Reaching 450 Wp and 213 watts/m², the 72-cell version is ensuring higher energy yields and driving down solar electricity generation costs for end users. The Alpha Series has recently received the BIS certification India. About REC Group: REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power in order to facilitate global energy transitions. Committed to quality and innovation, REC offers photovoltaic modules with leading high quality, backed by an exceptional low warranty claims rate of less than 100ppm. Founded in Norway in 1996, REC employs 2,000 people and has an annual solar panel capacity of 1.8 GW. With over 10 GW installed worldwide, REC is empowering more than 16 million people with clean solar energy. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway, operational headquarters in Singapore, and regional bases in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Find out more at http://www.recgroup.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199071/Intersolar_Award_2020.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192349/REC_Group_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived to Croatia on Wednesday morning as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the stat...

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deals entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive r...

SMS-based nil GSTR-1 filing launched, late fee for delayed filing waived

GST Network GSTN on Wednesday said it has launched the facility of filing monthly and quarterly sales statement GSTR-1 through SMS for businesses with nil tax liability. With GSTN already allowing SMS-based filing of sales return GSTR-3B fo...

Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate organs on National Doctor's Day

On the occasion of National Doctors Day, star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have pledged to donate their organs. Both Genelia and Riteish shared their noble decision through a video that they posted on Instagram.In the video,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020