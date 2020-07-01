Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. business executives urge Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform

The group urged Congress to bring about more transparency and accountability in the reforms including establishing a 'National Police Misconduct Registry' to maintain disciplinary records of police officers. It also called for federal minimum standards for policing, including on use of lethal and non-lethal force, adding that training programs for the police should be made more robust.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:24 IST
Top U.S. business executives urge Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top business executives in the United States are calling on the U.S. Congress to pass bipartisan policing reform before its August recess, in the wake of protests against police brutality and racial bias in the criminal justice system.

"Congress cannot afford to let this moment pass," Joshua Bolten, the president, and chief executive of The Business Roundtable group, said in a statement on Wednesday. "There is room for bipartisan agreement on many critical issues of policing reform, but the issues will be resolved only in negotiations between the House and Senate," the statement added.

The development comes amid demonstrations against police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him in Minneapolis. The group urged Congress to bring about more transparency and accountability in the reforms including establishing a 'National Police Misconduct Registry' to maintain disciplinary records of police officers.

It also called for federal minimum standards for policing, including on the use of lethal and non-lethal force, adding that training programs for the police should be made more robust. "There is no question that businesses can – and should – play a role in addressing the systemic inequities that Black Americans as well as other people of color face when it comes to policing in our nation today," said Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, who is the chairman of Business Roundtable.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, also a part of the group, said corporate America cannot stay silent on the issue of racial inequality and should play its part.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Jessel Carneiro pens three-year extension with Kerala Blasters

Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League ISL club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday. One of the revelations from ISL 2019-20, Jessel was a mainstay at the back for Kerala and provided five assists, made 7...

China seeks detailed info from four American media outlets on their operations in mainland

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets. Chinas stat...

Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived to Croatia on Wednesday morning as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the stat...

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deals entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020