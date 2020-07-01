India Pulses and Grains Association welcomes the decision to extend free rations till November 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 1 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the country's apex body for the pulses and grains sector complements the government and wholeheartedly welcomes the announcement. It is an unparalleled humanitarian gesture and arguably the world's largest distributor of free rations as part of the government's welfare program.

The Prime Minister's announcement on June 30th that free distribution of 5 kgs rice or wheat for 80 crore individuals and 1 kg of the whole chana for every vulnerable family (over 18 crore families) per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will continue beyond June for five months till November is most heartwarming. "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary responses. The country has been facing difficult times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, national lockdown (though easing), and stalled economic activities. It is in these challenging times that those at the bottom-of-the-pyramid deserve extra attention and support," said Jitu Bheda, Chairman - IPGA about the PM's announcement.

"By extending the supply of rice/wheat and pulses till November - a period that would cover important festivals - the government has not only ensured food security for a vast majority of the population but also nutrition security," said Pravin Dongre, Founder Director - IPGA about the announcement. Pulses are the most economical source of vegetable protein. Pulses are a basic ingredient of diet for the population and provide a perfect mix of biological value when used with cereals. The country carries sufficient stocks of rice/wheat and chana to be able to meet the additional demand.

IPGA once again compliments the government for this progressive initiative and would like to assure policymakers of its continued support for welfare programs. This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)