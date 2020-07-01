Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty resigns

Porsche India on Wednesday said its Director Pavan Shetty has quit the company owing to "personal" reasons, and Ashish Kaul, Head of Sales, will assume the responsibility in his place for carrying out day-to-day operations of the company for the time being. Kaul will report directly to Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, for strategic initiatives, the company said in a statement.

"An announcement on the permanent replacement will be made in due course of time," Porsche India said. Shetty had joined Porsche India in January 2016. Prior to that he was head of Lamborghini India. Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini are Volkswagen Group brands in India.