Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Electricity issues clarification after uproar over exorbitant electricity bills in Mumbai

After social media uproar over exorbitant electricity bills being received by Mumbaikars, Adani Electricity on Wednesday said that the consumers will be receiving bills based on their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:35 IST
Adani Electricity issues clarification after uproar over exorbitant electricity bills in Mumbai
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After social media uproar over exorbitant electricity bills being received by Mumbaikars, Adani Electricity on Wednesday said that the consumers will be receiving bills based on their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. Further, it assured that no electricity connection will be disconnected over non-payment of dues until the consumer's grievances have been redressed.

"AEML has undertaken various measures such as virtual help desk, EMI facility as well a proactive awareness initiative to increase clarity on the billing process amongst the consumers. The consumers will be receiving bills on the basis of their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. All necessary actions have been undertaken which are in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the State Government and MERC," an AEML spokesperson said. It added that it has prepared a video to spread awareness about the billing process among the consumers and has also provided them options to self-check their bills on the website by uploading their details and cross-verify the meter reading on the bill, consumption, and the amount payable leading to a speedy redressal to their queries.

It further clarified that the bills received by the consumers contain the current reading taken, total amount payable and amendment details of March and April. It added that it has set up over 25 dedicated help desks and consumers can also reach helpline numbers. For improving the functioning in the long-run, the AEML shall install more than 7 lakh smart meters in the coming months. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown

Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, inc...

Soccer-Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus a week before tournament

Four additional Major League Soccer players MLS have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league sai...

Bayern nears Sané signing as defender Kouassi arrives

Bayern Munich is close to buying Germany forward Leroy San from Manchester City, the Bavarian club said on the same day it signed defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Wednesd...

Egypt reopens airports and welcomes tourists to pyramids after COVID closure

Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country closed its airports to scheduled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020