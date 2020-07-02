Protests threaten exports to Bangladesh from Petrapole border

Shipments to Bangladesh from the Petrapole border were halted for several hours on Wednesday following protests by exporters in the neighbouring country, which demanded that India allow import of their goods. However, some trucks entered Bangladesh through the Benapole border in the evening following a meeting with stakeholders from both sides, an official said. "Bangladesh had stopped imports this morning on grounds that exports from that country were not accepted in India. But, the stalemate seems to have ended after the meeting, as 50 trucks from the Indian side crossed the border," Federation of Indian Export Organisations Chairman (East) Sushil Patwari told PTI.

Bangladeshi exporters claimed that trucks from India made their way through the border in the evening as the majority of protesters had left by then. "We will not allow any truck to cross the Benapole border from Petrapole from Thursday. This will continue until India resumes import of our goods," Benapole C&F Agents Staff Association Secretary Sajidur Rehman said.

"Bangladesh has been importing Indian goods since June 7," he added. Meanwhile, West Bengal-based exporters have sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention into the matter.

"Indian manufacturers, including MSMEs, are running short of essential supplies and raw materials as imports are not allowed. Since Bangladesh has allowed entry of Indian goods, it is required to import their cargo to keep the trade balance moving. "Currently, more than 500 trucks from Bangladesh are waiting at the Benapole border to enter India," Patwari said in a letter to Banerjee. PTI BSM RBT SRY