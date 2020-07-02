Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freight hub for lower North Island to be built in Palmerston North

The Government is investing $40 million through the Provincial Growth Fund to designate and buy land and design the planned intermodal freight hub to deal with growing freight volumes in the lower North Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | North Island | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:23 IST
Freight hub for lower North Island to be built in Palmerston North
The regional freight hub will also link to the planned council and NZTA road improvement projects, which will manage road freight traffic around Palmerston North and Bunnythorpe.   Image Credit: Pexels

A regional freight hub for the lower North Island will be built just northeast of Palmerston North, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

The Government is investing $40 million through the Provincial Growth Fund to designate and buy land and design the planned intermodal freight hub to deal with growing freight volumes in the lower North Island.

"KiwiRail has looked at a range of potential sites around Palmerston North, considering a range of factors. Building the 2.5km long road-rail hub between the airport and Bunnythorpe makes sense," Shane Jones says.

"New Zealand's freight volumes are forecast to increase by more than 50 per cent in the decades ahead and Manawatu's role in this is nationally important.

"Palmerston North is already a key logistics and distribution centre for the lower North Island and the regional freight hub will help take that to a new level – attracting more distribution businesses and helping create jobs while reducing congestion from heavy trucks in and around the city.

"Building the hub next to the major distribution companies in the North-East Industrial Zone will ensure rail is close to potential customers and Palmerston North Airport while supporting the local and regional councils' vision for Palmerston North."

The regional freight hub will also link to the planned council and NZTA road improvement projects, which will manage road freight traffic around Palmerston North and Bunnythorpe.

"The regional freight hub will bring a log yard, a container terminal, warehousing for freight businesses, and KiwiRail's operations and maintenance facilities, together in one place," Shane Jones says.

"It will make the transfer of domestic and export goods between road and rail safe and easy, and create an 'inland port' that will attract more logistics businesses to the area.

"This is the kind of big picture view we need to take across our transport system. It's not about road versus rail. Innovations like this hub are about making the best of all transport modes, which sets our regions up for economic growth while minimising the impact on our people."

KiwiRail will be seeking public feedback as it finalises the design of the hub, including mitigating environmental effects.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Inter Milan secure dominating 6-0 win over Brescia

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A here on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. From the ve...

J-K ACB arrests Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited SICOP, Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Furt...

UN experts appalled by enforced disappearance of Pak activist Idris Khattak, call for impartial probe

UN human rights experts have condemned the enforced disappearance of Idris Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender, calling it an intolerable attack on his legitimate work against a range of human rights and minority violations in the Kh...

JNCTN and UK digital identity firm Yoti partner to boost global capabilities

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.The Yoti JNCTN partnership esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020