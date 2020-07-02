Left Menu
Indian steel giant JSW Group pledges to cut down $400 million import bill from China to zero in two years

Stating that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil and soldiers has been a huge "wake up" call, JSW Group's Parth Jindal on Thursday announced that his company has pledged to bring down $400 million import bill from China to zero in two years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:19 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Stating that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil and soldiers has been a huge "wake up" call, JSW Group's Parth Jindal on Thursday announced that his company has pledged to bring down $400 million import bill from China to zero in two years. "The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we JSW Group have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina," Jindal tweeted.

The announcement came amid nationwide outrage against China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley with Chinese troops when they attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

JSW Group is among the leading conglomerates in India. The group is a $14 billion company and its core sectors are Steel, Energy, Cement and Infrastructure. The company has its presence across India, South America, South Africa and Europe. (ANI)

