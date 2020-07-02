Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalyan Jewellers appoints Sanjay Raghuraman as its first CEO

He was the head of operations at HDB Financial Services prior to joining Kalyan Jewellers Salil Nair holds expertise in retail management with over 30 years of experience, including his successful spell as CEO at Shopper's Stop.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:42 IST
Kalyan Jewellers appoints Sanjay Raghuraman as its first CEO

Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Raghuraman as its first chief executive officer. The company also inducted Salil Nair and Anil Nair as directors on its board. Raghuraman was earlier serving as the chief operating officer of the company, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement. Additionally, Salil Nair has joined the company's board as non-executive director, and Anil Nair as independent director. The company already has four independent directors with banking and financial sector expertise and with these two new appointments, Kalyan Jewellers board will now have both retail and marketing expertise.  “We are delighted to appoint Raghuraman as the CEO of the company and welcome Salil Nair and Anil Nair, who bring expertise in the retail and marketing spaces, to our core team...we are confident that our enhanced team will take us to newer horizons and achieve bigger milestones, leveraging growth opportunities despite the challenges in the new COVID-19 era,” Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director T S Kalyanaraman said

Raghuraman joined Kalyan Jewellers in 2012, when the company began its journey of accelerated growth by expanding operations outside south India. He was the head of operations at HDB Financial Services prior to joining Kalyan Jewellers

Salil Nair holds expertise in retail management with over 30 years of experience, including his successful spell as CEO at Shopper's Stop. Anil Nair has been in the advertising industry for over 24 years, including serving as CEO and managing partner of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as well as a member of the global leadership team of Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann and DDB.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Morning walkers back on track in Kolkata

Morning walkers in Kolkata breathed a sigh of relief as the administration here reopened Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar -- two lakes surrounded by vast stretches of greenery - with certain curbs in place. Both the lakes will throw ope...

Sterling driven by weaker dollar; investors eye month-end for trade deal

The pound continued to be driven up by the weaker U.S. dollar on Thursday and stayed neutral versus the euro as investors assessed the probability of Britain signing a trade deal with the European Union by the end of this year.This month is...

'Incident' damages construction near Iran nuclear site

An incident has damaged an under-construction building near Irans Natanz nuclear site, but there was no damage to its centrifuge facility, a spokesman said Thursday. Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a report published by the state-run...

Utkarsh Ambudkar to headline CBS comedy pilot 'Ghosts'

Pitch Perfect alum Utkarsh Ambudkar will play the lead role in CBS upcoming comedy pilot Ghosts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the single-camera comedy hails from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and will also feature actor Rose McIver. Bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020