VG Learning Destination launches one of the highest and most valued US CPA course

New Delhi, July 2, 2020: VG Learning Destination, in partnership with Grant Thornton India LLP & Becker Professional Education is launching a course in US Certified Public Accounting (US CPA).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:16 IST
New Delhi, July 2, 2020: VG Learning Destination, in partnership with Grant Thornton India LLP & Becker Professional Education is launching a course in US Certified Public Accounting (US CPA). The qualification is one of the highest and most valued accounting qualification in the United States of America (USA). The world’s largest accounting body, American Institute of Chartered Accountant (AICPA) administers the US-CPA examination. The course comes with huge opportunities, both at the national and the international level. The programme is well-respected in India. Professionals with US CPA qualification are hired by firms such as the big four (Deloitte, KPMG, EY, PWC), other audit firms (BDO, Grant Thornton), US CPA firms (Citrin Cooperman, Eisner Amper), US-based multinational corporations (MNCs) (PepsiCo, Genpact, Accenture) and Indian MNCs, who have presence in the US (Tata Motors).

Talking about the CPA course, Mr. Vinod Gupta, Founder – VG Learning, said, “US CPAs are one of the most sought after experts in the field of Finance and Accounting. A certification in US CPA Programme opens a wide array of opportunities in Assurance Services, Forensic Accounting, International Accounting, Internal and External Auditing, Tax and Financial Planning, Consulting Services, and Forensic Accounting. With worldwide recognition, a US CPA professional can attract the best opportunity in any big MNC with an average salary that is 30-40% more than any other accounting and finance professionals. The scope for US CPA is increasing with a heavy influx of foreign companies coming to India and Indian companies going abroad. This has opened up avenues especially for those with knowledge of foreign accounting principles and standards.” About US CPA examinations US CPA is an eight to 12-month course with only four papers introducing the applicants to US GAAP and IFRS (FAR), US GAAS (AUD), US Taxation (REG) and business concepts. These exams are objective in nature with 50% testing in the form of multiple-choice questions and remaining 50% in the form of task-based simulations (TBS) or case studies. The duration of each CPA exam section is four hours. Earlier the US CPA examinations would be conducted in the US and Dubai only. However, due to present COVID-19 disruption, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) has decided to administer the exam in India at eight prometric test centers (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Trivandrum) between June and September.

A student is eligible to take the test in India if he/she has a citizenship or is a long-term resident of either India/Bhutan/Bangladesh/Myanmar/Maldives/Nepal/Sri Lanka/USA. Elaborating about becoming a US CPA, Mr. Gupta said, “Passing the CPA exam doesn’t make anyone a CPA professional. A person needs to meet Board of Accountancy Licence requirements in one of the 55 US jurisdictions to qualify as a licenced US CPA. Apart from this, if a candidate takes the exam outside US like India and Dubai, he/she has to get the licence within three years else the exam credits lapse.” About VGLD and its role in US CPA journey VG Learning Destination is a renowned name in CA and ACCA classes across India. It completed 30 years in 2020. The academy is a brainchild of CA Vinod Gupta, who is an expert in all tax-related matters and an honorary member of the ACCA.

VGLD with Grant Thornton India LLP as official partner, Becker Professional Education as content partner and 88tution as technology partner, has a mission and a vision to reach the masses and provide high quality education to the upcoming generation. VGLD offers 360-degree support to students in achieving their US CPA goal. This includes, reviewing the state requirement to assisting in foreign academic evaluation, submitting application for exam, preparing for exams and finally, getting a CPA licence.

While preparing for the examinations, aspirants will have 260 hours of live online training by industry experts from Grant Thornton India LLP along with 24*7 access to online programme material. We will also provide self-paced learning content, which will include multiple choice questions, task-based simulations, mock tests, flashcards and study planner powered by Becker Professional Education. The US CPA classes will be conducted live online on weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday. The total fee of the programme will be INR 1,25,000 + GST excluding exam fee and licence fee for becoming CPA member.

VGLD endeavours to help students and professionals in their career progression. PWR PWR.

