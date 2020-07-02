Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ferns N Petals all Set for Rakhi Delivery Across 70+ Countries with Latest Rakhi Collection

We are quite excited for upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebration and hence present our latest collection of 500+ unique Rakhi designs, gifts and edibles delivered to major countries like USA, UK, Canada and Australia to help customers extend their love & wishes for their siblings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:16 IST
Ferns N Petals all Set for Rakhi Delivery Across 70+ Countries with Latest Rakhi Collection

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Ferns N Petals, a popular online gift portal, introduces their latest Rakhi collection 2020 and is all set to deliver Rakhis across 70+ countries around the globe. Raksha Bandhan is undoubtedly the most-awaited Indian festival celebrated by siblings. The eye-catching collection of colourful and embellished Rakhis by Ferns N Petals will add more joy to the festival and help people make it special for their siblings. Along with an extensive range of Rakhis for brothers, sisters and kids, Ferns N Petals is also providing Rakhi delivery in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and many other countries. They have introduced free shipping to all countries to help people send Rakhi and Rakhi gifts abroad without spending extra money. Their same-day Rakhi delivery works absolutely fine for last-minute orders and ensures on-time delivery. Customers can choose from stunning Rakhis & combos online and send Rakhi to Canada, UAE, UK, Qatar, South Africa, Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Indonesia with their same-day Rakhi delivery service. Keeping in mind the situation of lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Ferns N Petals has introduced a contactless delivery feature that promises safe and secure delivery of products to customer’s doorstep directly. Other than a variety of Rakhi options, Ferns N Petals introduces new and unique Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters. They have put together their best gifts like chocolates, Indian sweets, dry fruits, cakes, personalised gifts & exclusive hampers with Rakhis to create premium Rakhi combos. Talking about the latest Rakhi collection & delivery across 70+ countries, Swati Gupta, Sr. Manager, Ferns N Petals, said, “Ferns N Petals is upholding its brand values and sticking together during these unprecedented times. We make sure to provide our customers with a safe & secure way to send love and wishes to their close ones through gifts. We are quite excited for upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebration and hence present our latest collection of 500+ unique Rakhi designs, gifts and edibles delivered to major countries like USA, UK, Canada and Australia to help customers extend their love & wishes for their siblings. With international Rakhi delivery service & free shipping, we promise to take care of gifting needs & help people express their heartfelt emotions to their siblings.” About Ferns N PetalsFerns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 350 outlets across 120 cities, pan India, and offices in Dubai and Singapore, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the world to mark its presence. For more information, please visit: www.fnp.com. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges Ukraine to keep central bank independent as governor's exit rattles market

The International Monetary Fund urged Ukraine on Thursday to maintain the independence of the central bank after Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly resigned, citing systematic political pressure.The negative fallout from Smoliys resignation...

Warehousing demand down 11pc in FY'20; may further moderate in FY'21: Knight Frank

Warehousing demand fell 11 per cent during the last fiscal year at 41.3 million sq ft across eight major cities due to economic slowdown, according to property consultant Knight Frank. The demand for warehousing, which also includes industr...

Morning walkers back on track in Kolkata

Morning walkers in Kolkata breathed a sigh of relief as the administration here reopened Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar -- two lakes surrounded by vast stretches of greenery - with certain curbs in place. Both the lakes will throw ope...

Sterling driven by weaker dollar; investors eye month-end for trade deal

The pound continued to be driven up by the weaker U.S. dollar on Thursday and stayed neutral versus the euro as investors assessed the probability of Britain signing a trade deal with the European Union by the end of this year.This month is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020