Pernod Ricard India pledges Rs 1.4 cr to support NRAI's 'Rise For Bars' initiative

Alcoholic beverages maker Pernod Ricard India has pledged Rs 1.4 crore towards 'Rise For Bars' initiative of industry body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to support the employees of the sector affected by the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:24 IST
Alcoholic beverages maker Pernod Ricard India has pledged Rs 1.4 crore towards 'Rise For Bars' initiative of industry body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to support the employees of the sector affected by the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. #RiseForBars is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at raising funds for distressed bar employees in NRAI member restaurants, NRAI and Pernod Ricard India said in a statement.

The company has partnered with the NRAI to pledge a support of Rs 1.4 crore, which will be used towards the welfare of distressed employees working at the bars in the association's member's restaurants, it added. "This generous contribution by Pernod Ricard India adds a significant heft to the NRAI Rise For Bars corpus and will help us provide an immediate and long-term relief to the bar employees in need during the most challenging times that we face," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said. NRAI intends to utilise this fund towards ensuring benefit to those who are directly affected by the present crisis and are facing hardship along with their families due to the pandemic-induced lockdown of the sector, he added.

"In these unprecedented times, we are committed to preserving the safety and livelihoods of all our customers and ecosystem members. The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted our partners in the F&B industry, leaving a deep impact on the livelihoods of the multitude of workforce employed," Pernod Ricard India CFO Rajesh Mishra said..

